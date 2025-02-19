Yogi calls Sangam water fit for bathing, accuses Oppn of rumour mongering

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a sharp and impactful rebuttal to the allegations from the Opposition surrounding Mahakumbh in the state assembly on Wednesday claiming that Sangam water is suitable not only for bathing but also for ‘Aachman’.

Dismissing the Opposition claims to the contrary as baseless, misleading, and anti-Sanatan Dharma, anti-Maa Ganga, anti- Mahakumbh, he said, “It is like playing with the faith of the crores of people who have taken a holy dip at the ongoing Mela in Prayagraj.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to the level of faecal coliform. However, the chief minister said all the drains in and around Sangam have been taped and the water is being released only after purification.

“The UP Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring the water to maintain its quality. As per today’s reports, the amount of BOD near the Sangam is less than three, and the Dissolved Oxygen is around 8-9,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that while the House was engaged in a discussion, over 56.25 crore devotees had already taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni. He asserted that such actions are not just an attack on Sanatan beliefs but a direct affront to the faith of 56 crore devotees and the spiritual essence of India itself.

He further stated that the Mahakumbh is not an event tied to any particular party or government but a grand celebration of society. The government’s role, he emphasised, is that of a humble facilitator, dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities with utmost sincerity.

“We see ourselves as servants entrusted with this duty and will discharge it with complete commitment. Our deep reverence for India’s eternal traditions makes it our responsibility to honor and uphold them,” he said.

The chief minister said despite all the negative propaganda, the nation and the world embraced the event, elevating it to unprecedented success.

He paid homage to the devotees who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede as well as those who were victims of road accidents while travelling to and from Mahasnan in Sonbhadra, Aligarh and other places during Prayagraj Kumbh expressing deep anguish.