Yogi to hold public meetings on 2 seats each of Odisha & Bihar on May 23

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath will be on an election tour of Odisha and Bihar on Thursday.

He will address a total of four public meetings, covering two seats in each in as many states, BJP sources here on Wednesday said.

CM Adityanath’s first public meeting will be for the Puri Lok Sabha seat, where he will urge support for BJP candidate Sambit Patra. His second public meeting will be for the Kendrapara seat, where the BJP has nominated Baijayant Jay Panda. Panda serves as the National Vice-President of the BJP and is also the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequently, Adityanath will also cover Bihar where he will hold a public meeting in support of senior BJP leader and East Champaran candidate Radha Mohan Singh. CM’s fourth public meeting will be for West Champaran candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

Elections in the four seats will be held on May 25.

Sixth phase elections will be held in seven states/UTs including Odisha and Bihar.