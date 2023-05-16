Yogi thanks PM Modi for giving appointment letters to 71,000 youths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving appointment letters to 71,000 youths recruited across the country through Employment Fairs (Rozgar Mela).

The recipients of appointment letters included hundreds of youths from Uttar Pradesh selected during employment fairs held in different districts of the state.

Thanking the PM on his official Twitter handle, CM Yogi wrote, “Under the guidance of respected PM Modi ji, new opportunities are being created continuously to connect the youth with the development journey of the nation. Many congratulations to more than 71,000 newly-selected youths on receiving appointment letters through the PM Rozgar Mela! Thank you Prime Minister!”

Notably, these employment fairs were organised at 45 different places across the country, which included Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Moradabad and Gorakhpur districts of UP. Youths of UP selected through the employment fairs held in these districts received the appointment letters today along with others during the video conferencing of the prime minister.

To distribute these appointment letters, Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, was present in Lucknow. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Heavy Industries Minister in Varanasi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Moradabad, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in Agra and Ajay Kumar, the Union Minister of State in Gorakhpur were also present on the occasion.