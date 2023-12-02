Yogi takes stock of construction at Ayodhya Temple with Union ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State General VK Singh took stock of the progress in the construction of Ram temple and also worshiped at Ramlala and Hanumangarhi temples on Saturday.

After landing at Ram Katha Park, the chief minister and Union ministers proceeded to Hanumangarhi where they performed aarti of Lord Hanuman and offered prayers.

Later, they prayed and wished for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the country and the state at the shrine of Lord Ram.

Thereafter, the chief minister and the Union ministers gathered information about the progress of construction of the Ram temple from members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.