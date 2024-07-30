Yogi takes a dig at Shivpal for not being named LoP; SP MLA hits back

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Shivpal Yadav, uncle of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, in the state assembly on Tuesday for not being nominated the leader of the Opposition (LoP) by his party.

Addressing the SP chief, he said, “It is a different matter that Akhilesh has cheated his uncle again. Poor uncle has to bear this because the nephew is always scared of him.”

Yogi Adityanath concluded his sarcastic reaction to the SP decision to nominate Mata Prasad Pandey LoP in the state assembly instead of Shivpal Yadav by saying, “Such is his (Shivpal) fate, because the nephew is always afraid.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless the chief minister welcomed Mata Prasad Pandey in his new position in the state legislative assembly, saying,” I congratulate you for your selection as the leader of the Opposition.”

Shivpal stood up from his desk and said since the leader of the House has taken his name it is incumbent on him to respond to his call. As the speaker gave him the permission to speak, he said, “Look, we have not found fault with the choice of the LoP since Pandey ji is very senior. As socialists, we promoted his name.”

He pointed out to CM Yogi, “Although we remained in touch with you for three years but you too cheated us.”

Shivpal Yadav’s remark was greeted by a roar of laughter. Yogi and Shivpal Yadav also laughed along.

However, the SP MLA didn’t stop at that, he sounded a warning to the chief minister saying, “The Samajwadi Party would defeat you (BJP) in the 2027 elections, and your deputy chief ministers would deceive you again.”