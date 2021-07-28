Dinesh Kumar Singh, a young man with 60 per cent disability, was given a tricycle by chief minister Yogi Adityanath after he met the latter at his Janata Darshan.

Singh met Adityanath on Tuesday and appealed to him for assistance. The district administration, acting on the chief minister’s directives, promptly gave him a tricycle.

According to a government spokesperson, “Singh is from Alipur village in Dhaurhara tehsil. He met the chief minister and informed him of his financial struggle and difficulties due to his disability. The chief minister asked Lakhimpur district magistrate and deputy director for disability for a report on getting Singh a tricycle. As soon as he reached Lakhimpur, he was given one.”

Around 600 people have met the chief minister between July 12 and 27 at the weekly Janata Darshan which was restarted after a long gap during the pandemic. Many of them have been given financial assistance.