Yogi flags off ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran’ rally as Navratri begin

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that Mission Shakti campaign has not only been successful in realising objectives like women safety, self-reliance and empowerment but also has been recognised nationwide. The mission, he claimed is serving as an example for the other states.

Flagging off the ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran’ rally marking the onset of Navratri in Balrampur, the CM said, “I offer my obeisance to the Goddess on the beginning of the auspicious festival of Navratri. Devipatan Shaktipeeth has its own greatness. The devotees come here from far-off places during Navratri to worship the deity.”

Recalling that the Uttar Pradesh Police had started a campaign in 2020 under Mission Shakti, the chief minister said today, as Navratri commences, the state police has started two programmes. The first rally will start from this holy abode of Maa Pateshwari, Balrampur and will reach Lalitpur in Bundelkhand. The second yatra will start from Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and will reach Gautam Buddha Nagar.

On Ram Navami, the first yatra will culminate in Lalitpur and the second in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The rally will promote awareness of issues related to women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance, he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister expressed his love and care for children. During his interaction, local women heads also presented mementos to the chief minister. District Panchayat President Aarti Tiwari, MLA Kailash Shukla, and many other women representatives and administration-police officers were present.

