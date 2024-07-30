Yogi congratulates winners of second medal in Paris Olympics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated renowned shooters Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker for winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. He also extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker had secured India’s first bronze medal in the 10m air pistol individual event with a score of 221.7.

Celebrating this remarkable Olympic achievement, the Chief Minister wrote on ‘X’: “The entire nation is thrilled and proud of your success. May your winning streak continue for years to come! Jai Hind!”

Advertisement