Yogi calls for self-employment drive to ensure self-reliance among UP youths

To connect educated and trained youths in Uttar Pradesh with self-employment opportunities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

During a high-level meeting on Thursday, the chief minister said, “In the original budget for the financial year 2024-25, the government had allocated funds for the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan’. The time has now come to implement this initiative.”

Observing the presentation of the MSME Department regarding the campaign, the chief minister stated that this scheme would play a significant role in efforts to create self-employment. He emphasised that more youth should be made aware of the scheme to encourage them to earn their livelihood and become self-reliant.

The Principal Secretary of MSME informed the chief minister that the campaign would provide financial grants to 100,000 youth annually by facilitating loans from banks, enabling the establishment of 100,000 micro enterprises each year. “Thus, over the next 10 years, 1 million youth will have the opportunity to engage in self-employment,” he noted.

The chief minister instructed that under the campaign, provisions should be made to offer grants not only to the general category but also to OBCs, women, Divyangjans, and SC/ST individuals men as well as women for setting up enterprises. Additionally, subsidies should be provided on margin money.

The chief minister said to ensure availability of interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs as far as possible, the facility of interest subsidy and CGTMSE coverage should also be provided for the fixed period of a loan.

To guarantee effective implementation and ongoing monitoring of the scheme, the chief minister directed that qualified youth be assigned to each district, similar to the CM Fellows deployed in aspirational development blocks.

He also stated that before offering financing for setting up an enterprise, it is essential to provide proper training to the youth. New entrepreneurs should receive assistance in packaging, branding, and marketing their products.