Yogi calls Congress the root of every problem in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared the ideology of Congress with that of the Taliban on Wednesday, saying that the Congress is the root of every problem in the country.

He lamented that this Taliban-like mindset has blemished the longstanding tradition of Rajasthan, a region celebrated for its devotion and power.

During a public gathering held in support of BJP candidate Yogi Balaknath from the Tijara assembly constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the remedy for such Taliban-like ideologies lies in Bajrangbali’s Gada (mace).

In this context, he cited Israel’s targeted actions in Gaza as a clear example of where terrorists are being eliminated selectively.

The chief minister said had the Congress been in power, the Ram Mandir issue would never have been resolved. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a magnificent temple of Ramlala is now being constructed in Ayodhya, signifying a period of development in the region.

“On one hand, Sardar Patel worked relentlessly to unite the country, while on the other, Congress created the problem of Article 370 in Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah decisively resolved this issue, permanently eliminating the problem and significantly curbing terrorism. This feat, which Congress failed to achieve in 70 years, was accomplished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within nine and a half years,” he said.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the achievements of the Central government and the good governance and development initiatives in Uttar Pradesh. He said after the formation of the BJP government in Rajasthan, the realisation of the concept of Ramrajya would be complete.

The CM continued by saying, “Every Indian feels proud of the rich traditions and heritage of Rajasthan. We have close ties with Alwar. The land of Yogiraj Raja Bhartrihari Nath is a symbol of our heritage.”

He criticised the Congress for allegedly tarnishing the state’s glorious traditions and accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of excessive appeasement. While Congress symbolises problems in the country, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers solutions to every issue.

Yogi accused the Gehlot Government of being anti-Hindu, saying, “Professional criminals and goons are given patronage here. Also, the work of insulting the saints is done under the patronage of the government. The public will have to decide how long this game of appeasement will continue.”

Yogi Adityanath cited Uttar Pradesh as an example, emphasizing that despite its massive population of 25 crore, no criminal dares to disrespect a daughter’s honour or trouble a businessman in the state. He highlighted the safety and respect accorded to daughters, revered saints, and even cows in the state, underscoring the comprehensive protection and security measures in place in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath said in the states where there is BJP government, work is being done with the power of double engine. “Baba Balaknath is also a yogi. He has resolved to make Tijara a ‘sitara’ (shining star). You have seen him as an MP. Now it is the responsibility of Tijara to ensure that there is no casteism or discrimination. Baba Balaknath has the blessings of Baba Mastnath, Raja Bhartrihari Nath, and Baba Gorakhnath.”

Warning against the Congress, the chief minister said if the party came to power, individuals with Taliban mindsets would once again target the dignity of daughters. He called for a collective effort to transform Rajasthan into a state that embodies the ideals of Ramrajya, ensuring the safety of cows and the well-being of daughters and mothers. The goal is to elevate the state to the top in terms of prosperity while minimizing corruption, he added.

Pointing to the bulldozer at the meeting venue, symbolizing its dual role – a tool to address wrongdoings and a means to facilitate development and infrastructure – CM Yogi emphasized the commitment to protecting the righteous while holding the wicked accountable.

On this occasion, along with a large number of regional BJP leaders, BJP candidate from Tijara Baba Balaknath, was present.