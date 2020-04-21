Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, was cremated with state honour at Phoolchatti, near Rishikesh, on Tuesday. Anand Bisht passed away under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday. He was 89 and was suffering from kidney and lung problems. A native of village Panchur in district Pauri, Anand Bisht was adored by local residents for his simplicity and social works.

Due to lockdown, a few were allowed to attend the last rites of Anand Bisht. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev were among the selected to attend funeral. The body of Anand Singh Bisht had reached his native village on Monday evening. Villagers offered their tribute to Bisht at Panchur.