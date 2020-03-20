After the reports of Bollywood actress Kanika Kapoor being tested positive of the deadly novel coronavirus came, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the sanitization of Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur.

The 41-year-old singer was in London for a while and returned to Lucknow on March 15. She also refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika also hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel.

As per the reports, the party was attended by around 100 guests in Lucknow.

Kapoor later went to Kanpur to meet one of her uncle living there.

The Noida connection was established due to the UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who was among the attendees of the party hosted by former MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy. The minister went to Noida recently, bringing the city in the list of sanitisation.

The minister has currently self-quarantined himself.

Yogi Adityanath has also ordered the closure of all malls and restaurants in the state, in view of the deadly coronavirus.

“Sanitization will be a massive exercise in which possible suspects will be tracked and checked. We do not want any further spurt in the number of Corona patients. Kanika Kapoor has interacted with an unimaginably large number of people and we cannot take chances,” said a medical official.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, who also an MP, Dushyant Singh also attended the party and are currently self-quarantined.