Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and also announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the demised leader.

Lucknow has lost its life and the country has lost a popular leader, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya have also condoled the passing away of Lalji Tandon.

The 85-year-old Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed after a prolonged illness. His son and UP minister Ashutosh Tandon confirmed the news.

Ashutosh also told that the cremation of the late leader will take place in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Lalji Tandon was admitted to the Medanta hospital on June 13 after he complained of urinary problem and fever. He, thereafter, developed complications in liver and kidney and even underwent a surgical procedure.

The cremation will take place at Gulala Ghat in Chowk at 4.30 p.m.