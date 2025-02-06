Yogi Adityanath begins three-day visit to his native village

On Thursday, Yogi reached his parental village Panchur in Pauri Uttarakhand to attend the wedding of his niece. He will stay there for three days and meet the local public and take part in different family functions.

Yogi landed at Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport by Uttar Pradesh’s state chopper in the morning. He was welcomed by Uttarakhand’s Cabinet Ministers, Premchand Agarwal and Ganesh Joshi.

Yogi arrived at his ancestral village on Thursday morning in UP State chopper as per his scheduled program. After he reached his village, Yogi first took part in the consecration ceremony of the deity at nearby village Talla Banas, at the Maa Garhvasni Devi temple. He prayed in the temple and sought blessings from the deity.

Later he interacted with the people who had gathered there to meet him. While speaking to locals, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister said, “Uttarakhand is devbhoomi. (land of gods) Uttarakhand’s temples have historical and spiritual significance for the entire nation for they traditionally and culturally relate to every part of India.” Yogi stated that Hindus from across the country and the world relate themselves with Uttarakhand’s temples and shrines on religious and cultural traditions.

UP’s Chief Minister also took part in a Rudraksha saplings plantation drive with the locals and appealed to the people to grow more Rudraksha trees in their areas. “Rudraksh trees not only have religious importance but also help in maintaining environmental balance. We must plant more and more Rudraksh saplings in order to contribute to preserve nature,” voiced Yogi.

After that Yogi reached Vithyani at Yamkeshwar to pay obeisance to his late guru mahant Avaidyanath. Yogi offered floral tributes at the statue of Avaidyanath and inaugurated a 100 feet tricolor at Guru Gorakhnath Degree College. Later he inaugurated a two-day Kisan Fair at Shri Anand Singh Bisht Memorial Park in Vithyani, at Talla Banas.