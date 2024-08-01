Yogi accuses SP leaders of rape of a minor in Ayodhya, murder of an advocate in Hardoi

Launching a blistering attack on the Opposition alliance of Congress and the SP in the state assembly on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the names of SP leaders are coming up in the rape of an extremely backward girl in Ayodhya and the murder of an advocate in Hardoi.

He said the accused in the rape case is close to the newly-elected MP, while the accused in the Hardoi case is a former district president of the SP with many cases registered against him during the SP rule between 2012 and 2017.

The chief minister said Moin Khan, who is an active member of the SP and part of the Ayodhya MP’s team, has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. He said the accused sits, eats and walks with the SP MP as the party has not yet taken action against him.

The CM said the tragic murder took place in Hardoi yesterday in which the name of former district president of SP Virendra Yadav has cropped up.

Taking a dig at the Opposition INDIA bloc, the chief minister asked where the bond for people of Rs 1 lakh has gone. He was referring to a promise the Opposition coalition made during the Lok Sabha elections which later has become a talk of the town as a khat-khat scheme.

He asked all the MLAs of the BJP and the NDA to go in the public and ask them where the bond of Rs 1 lakh went, who ate it, and who are the people who ate it.

Yogi predicted that in 2027, there would be an annihilation of Congress and the SP.

CM Yogi also attacked the Opposition alliance for spreading an alleged lie about the abolition of the Constitution during the Lok Sabha elections. He asked “Who were the people who strangled the Constitution? People of the Opposition had said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for a third time, he would abolish the Constitution.”

“Prime Minister Modi has been in power for 10 years, has the Constitution been abolished? No! Rather the Constitution has become stronger under Prime Minister Modi,” Yogi said, adding no one respected Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as much as Modi did.

He said Prime Minister Modi got the Panch Teerths of Baba Saheb constructed. Be it the grand memorial at his birthplace in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh or the house in England from where Baba Saheb Ambedkar received his higher education, Prime Minister Modi established it as India House.

He said Modi also made the house in Delhi where Baba Saheb Ambedkar lived a memorial. He made a memorial at the place in Nagpur where Baba Saheb had received Buddhist initiation.

CM Yogi said the work of building a memorial on the Chaitya Bhoomi of Baba Saheb Ambedkar located in Mumbai was done by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government of Maharashtra. The Opposition spread rumours about him. The Congress that defeated Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar is misleading the public.

Citing NCRB data from 2016 to 2024, the CM counted the priority of establishing the rule of law.