Yoga helps India present before world Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India had always nurtured traditions which enriched its culture, social fabric, spiritualism, philosophy or vision, and in this Yoga gave it the capacity to accept ideas and broaden its diversity.

Addressing the national celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2023 through a video message, Modi said Yoga creates awareness about oneness of all living beings, enables people to love all life forms and can be used to pacify all internal conflicts.

Through Yoga, he said all hurdles and obstructions can be overcome, and help India present before the world the sentiment behind the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

The national celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 was led by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said ever since the UN General Assembly accepted India’s proposal to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, with record support from UN members, Yoga had become a worldwide movement, and acquired a global spirit.

He said it was historic and unprecedented development that more than 180 nations had responded to India’s call and come to participate in the Yoga programme at the United Nations headquarters, which he is also attending.

A special feature of the Yoga Day this time was the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ based on the relation between the concept of Yoga and the expanse of the oceans. The prime minister said India’s armed forces were in formations of ‘Yoga Bharatmala’ and ‘Yoga Sagarmala’ along sources of water on the day.

India’s two research bases from the Arctic to Antarctica i.e. the two poles of the earth are also witnessing yoga. Participation of crores of people from all over the world in this unique celebration in a spontaneous manner shows the acceptance of Yoga.

“What unites us, is Yoga”, the prime minister explained quoting the sages. He said the propagation of Yoga is an extension of the idea that the whole world is one family. Highlighting the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ for the G20 Summit being chaired by India this year, the Prime Minister said the propagation of Yoga is the propagation of the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

“Today, crores of people all over the world are doing yoga together on the theme of ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he added.

The prime minister quoted the Yoga scriptures saying one acquires health, vigour and strength through Yoga and those who are regularly involved in this practice over the years have felt its energy.

Underlining the importance of good health at the individual as well as the family level, the Prime Minister emphasized that Yoga creates a healthy and powerful society where collective energy gathers strength.

He said campaigns like Swachh Bharat and Start-up India have helped in building a self-reliant nation and restoring its cultural identity. The country and its youth have contributed a lot to this energy. The nation has changed its mindset and life has transformed.

The prime minister quoted a Shloka about Yoga and explained that Yoga is skill in action. This mantra is important for everyone in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal and that perfection of Yoga is achieved when one is truly devoted to one’s duties, he said.

“Through Yoga, we know selfless action, we complete the journey from Karma to Karmayoga,” Modi said. He expressed confidence that “with yoga, we will improve our health and also imbibe these resolutions. Our physical strength, our mental expansion will become the basis of a developed India.”