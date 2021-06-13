The Humanitarian organisation called The Art of Living has been involved in organizing about 90 tonnes worth of essential relief material including food, tarpoline, and hygiene products in areas affected by cyclone Yaas in West Bengal.

The volunteers covered more than 100 villages in 16 Blocks of 2 Districts (East Medinipur and South 24 Paraganas) namely: Nandigram I, Nandigram II, Chandipur, Haldia, Mahishadal, Sutahata, Ramnagar I, Ramnagar II in East Mednipur and Gosaba, Kultali, Sandeshkhali, Basanti, Patharpratima, Gangasagar, Namkhana, Kakdwip in South 25 Paraganas, which were some of the worst affected areas.

It also arranged for about 20 community kitchens to cater to the cyclone-affected communities, cooking and serving hot meals twice a day. At other places the volunteers distributed dry ration weighing about 5kg to last for about 3-4 days, which included rice, masoor dal, moong dal, potato, salt, turmeric, refined oil, flattened rice, jaggary, milk powder, biscuits, sattu, muri, fruits, water, and animal food. Cleaning and sanitizing items like lime, bleaching powder, sanitisers, tarpoline, masks and sanitary napkins were also distributed.4

“Whatever we are doing is just a drop in the ocean and we need to do more,” said Mr. Sandeep Nowlakha, trustee, International Association for Human Values, partner organization of The Art of Living.

“Our volunteers have been going into very remote areas, some of these places can be only reached through boats, and may include some risks but they have been doing their work with total dedication and commitment to seva.” he added.

The organisation is operating in 156 countries, and is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual teacher – Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.