Wrestlers did not get justice from BJP: Durgesh Pathak

A day after Sakshi Malik quit wrestling, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak said on Friday that it was a matter of shame that wrestlers did not get justice from the ruling dispensation.

The woman wrestler took the step in the wake of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s close aide Sanjay Singh getting elected as new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Durgesh Pathak pointed out that the wrestlers were meted out with a raw deal from the same BJP which invited them and showcased their victories in the billboards appropriating their success to the government.

He slammed the Centre saying when the wrestlers wanted the support as they struggled for a year with their protests, the government did not stand by their side, Pathak said.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said, “When history is written, it will note how the BJP stood with those who oppress women,” further questioning whether what would happen to commoners, if the system could treat those who bring pride to the nation in such a manner.

Pathak also asked when Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar would break his silence on this matter, as farmers have faced oppression.

The AAP leader further expressed his anguish over the disappointment faced by the wrestlers when they faced the media with tears in eyes.

It’s distressing that due to the lack of justice, woman wrestler Malik got disheartened, and left wrestling, Pathak said.

He further stated that in this entire matter, the one against whom all allegations are being made, a real viral video is circulating where he’s claiming that his dominance will remain, the AAP leader said pointing towards Brij Bhushan.

AAP leader said that dominance belongs to Sakshi, not Brijbhushan.

“I want to tell my wrestler companions that this fight is long but don’t concede defeat at all. The entire country stands with you. When history is written, it will also note how the BJP stood with those who oppress women,” AAP leader said.

On Friday, prominent grappler Bajrang Punia wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to returning his Padma Shri award.

“I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is a letter to say that,” Punia posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dear Prime Minister ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy with a lot of work but I am writing this to draw your attention to what is happening to the wrestlers of the country. You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. I too had joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action,” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner wrote.

Olympic medal winning boxer Vijender Singh also came forward and once extended his support to wrestler Sakshi Malik, and said it he was with the woman wrestlers as he had earlier also joined theri protest against the BJP leader.

Earlier this year, woman wrestlers had staged massive protests against the former wrestling federation chief on sexual harassment allegations against him.

Brij Bhushan, was accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers, for which the matter was in court.