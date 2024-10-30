Wreath -laying ceremony of Army’s dog Phantom

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Indian Army on Wednesday at Udhampur, headquarters of the Northern Command, to pay homage to the Army Dog Phantom who made the supreme sacrifice in dense jungles of Battal, Akhnoor (J&K) on 28 October in a counter-terrorism operation.A defence spokesman said his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Phantom played a crucial role in tracking down the three heavily armed hiding Pakistani terrorists before sacrificing his life in the counter terror operation that ended near here on 29 October after 24 hour gunfight that resulted in elimination of all the three terrorists. The heroic and professional performance of the 4-year old Phantom has been appreciated by the people.

The Belgian Malinois Phantom’s supreme sacrifice ensured the success of a high-stakes counter-ambush operation at Battal in the border area of Akhnoor. Phantom, a highly trained dog, played a crucial role in tracking the terrorists’ trail amidst the challenging jungle terrain. As the operation progressed, Phantom detected hidden explosives and identified potential escape routes, enabling troops to tighten the cordon.

