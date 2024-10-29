Army’s assault dog Phantom killed in line of duty during Jammu counter-terror operation

The Indian Army’s assault dog, Phantom, played a crucial role in tracking down the heavily armed hiding Pakistani terrorists before sacrificing his life in the counter-terror operation that ended near here this morning after 24-hour gunfight that resulted in elimination of all the three terrorists.

The heroic and professional performance of the 4-year old Phantom has become a talking point among the soldiers.

The Belgian Malinois Phantom’s supreme sacrifice ensured the success of a high-stakes counter-ambush operation at Battal in the border area of Akhnoor.

Advertisement

Phantom, a highly trained sniffer dog, played a crucial role in tracking the terrorists’ trail amidst the challenging jungle terrain. As the operation progressed, Phantom detected hidden explosives and identified potential escape routes, enabling troops to tighten the cordon.

Tragically, during a close encounter, Phantom sustained fatal injuries while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist’s assault.

In a poignant turn during the fierce counter-terror operation on 28 October in the Battal region of Jammu, Phantom made the ultimate sacrifice while pursuing terrorists.

Phantom’s story is a powerful symbol of the unwavering spirit of the Indian Army and its K9 unit. His sacrifice serves as a reminder of the silent but critical contributions made by canine heroes in safeguarding the nation’s security.

Senior officials paid tribute to Phantom’s supreme sacrifice while commending the troops’ swift and coordinated response. “Phantom’s bravery saved lives and was pivotal to the operation’s success. His sacrifice will be remembered with honour,” said the Defence PRO.

Born in May 2020, Phantom was inducted into this area in August 2022, and since then, he had been a vital part of multiple high-stakes missions. In this operation, Phantom succumbed to injuries while aiding troops in a critical phase of the pursuit. Phantom was trained in the Meerut based RVC unit.

The operation unfolded early in the morning when terrorists launched a surprise ambush on an army convoy in the dense jungles of Battal.

The terrorists aimed to disrupt peace during the Diwali season, as part of a broader strategy by Pakistan-sponsored outfits to counter the Army’s dominance in the hinterland and higher reaches of the Pir Panjal ranges.

With increased troop density and a strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC), terrorists have shifted operations closer to the LoC, leading to desperate attempts at creating chaos, said a defence spokesman on Tuesday.

Reacting swiftly, troops engaged the terrorists, pushing them back into the dense forest. Reinforcements, including special forces and a mechanised column conducting training nearby, were deployed to reinforce the cordon.

Phantom’s actions were critical in ensuring the containment of the terrorists, underscoring the bravery, loyalty, and vital contributions of the Army’s canine warriors.

Phantom’s sacrifice is a stark reminder of the high costs borne in the pursuit of national security and peace. The operation, supported by advanced technology including drones, ordnance-dropping devices, and night surveillance equipment, successfully neutralised the terror threat, preventing any escape and ensuring no casualties among troops. The mission reinforced the Army’s commitment to maintaining peace and harmony, even amid attempts to disrupt the Diwali celebrations.

The thwarted ambush, driven by terrorists’ desperation, stands as a testament to the resilience of security forces and the people of Jammu, who continue to uphold peace despite repeated attempts at disruption.