World Paragliding Championship 2024 to be held in November in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the World Paragliding Championship 2024 will be organized in November in Himachal Pradesh by the Billing Paragliding Association in collaboration with the state government.

He also launched the official website of Paragliding World Cup 2024 being organized at Bir Billing in Kangra district from 2 November to 9th November this year at Shimla on Wednesday.

The website will contain all information related to the World Cup.

The Chief Minister, while addressing media, said that such a prestigious International event was being organized in the state, which would go a long way in boosting the tourism activities.

Sukhu said that 130 pilots from about 50 countries are expected to compete in one of the most challenging and exhilarating environments for cross-country at the picturesque location of Bir Billing, the world’s best paragliding site.

He said that this global event, set against the majestic backdrop of the Dhauladhar Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh, promises an exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s dedication to boosting adventure tourism in the region.

“Himachal Pradesh, with its stunning landscapes and favourable weather conditions, is a natural heaven for paragliding enthusiasts. The present State Government is committed to provide all necessary support to ensure that paragliding events are safe and well-organized,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that the Himachal Paragliding Festival would also be organized to showcase India’s cultural arts, adventure sports, wellness, literature, and entertainment during the event.

He said that the Government has also announced various initiatives under the same to promote ‘Women in Paragliding’ and to highlight India’s sportsmanship and cultural arts at a world-class opening and closing ceremony for the event.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to give top priority to tourism development, which can play a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the state.

He said that Kangra district has been declared as ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state and basic infrastructure was being created to make an exhilarating experience for the visitors.

“Heliports would be constructed in every district headquarters of the state to ensure better air connectivity. The construction work on five heliports has been started and the Sanjauli heliport would be made functional to ensure better air connectivity to Shimla,” he said.

Apart from this, water tourism activities would be started at Govindsagar reservoir in Bilaspur district and Andhroli in Una, he said, adding that to promote tourism activities in Pong Dam, hot air ballooning would be given a boost so that the economy of local people could be bolstered.

A decision has been taken to open of shops for 24 hours during tourism peak season, he said.

The President of the Billing Paragliding Association Anurag Sharma said that the Paragliding World Cup at Bir Billing would not only highlight the extraordinary talent of the paragliders, but also highlight the pristine beauty and adventure opportunities in Kangra region at the International forum.