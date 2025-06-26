World Meetei Council urges Meitei, Kuki MLAs to lead peace efforts in Manipur ethnic crisis

Amidst ethnic crisis that has gripped Manipur for over two years, the World Meetei Council (WMC), a civil society organization, has made a fervent appeal to both Meitei and Kuki legislators to rise above political divisions and take responsibility for restoring peace in the conflict-ridden state.

In a statement released this week, the WMC acknowledged that “wrongs have occurred on both sides” and called on local elected leaders to act immediately. “The conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted for over two years and two months, with countless lives disrupted, families shattered, and communities divided,” the statement said. “Despite several efforts, the Centre has not been able to bring about the desired resolution.”

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since violence erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meiteis and hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo communities. The violence, sparked initially by a court directive regarding Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis, has since spiraled into a prolonged crisis with multiple flashpoints, allegations of ethnic cleansing, and a near-complete breakdown of trust between communities.

WMC’s appeal comes at a time when Manipur is under President’s Rule, imposed on February 13 after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tendered his resignation.

Although the state assembly remains in suspended animation and its term extends till 2027, political dialogue and healing between communities have remained elusive.

The Council emphasized the need for elected representatives to shoulder the responsibility of reconciliation. “Above all, the most crucial role now lies with our MLAs. You have the people’s mandate. You must act. The Meitei and Kuki MLAs must engage with each other, not wait for external intervention. You must lead – because if our elected representatives do not act, then who will?” the statement said.

The WMC also expressed belief that even a single, sincere initiative by local legislators could pave the way for normalcy. “A single but meaningful step in the right direction can begin the journey towards healing,” the statement added.

The ongoing ethnic violence has its roots in longstanding grievances over land rights, political representation, and identity. The immediate trigger was a Manipur High Court order in March 2023 directing the state government to recommend Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Meiteis — a move opposed by tribal Kuki-Zo groups who feared loss of land and job reservations.

Subsequent protests turned violent, resulting in arson, displacement, and the creation of unofficial buffer zones dividing the state along ethnic lines.