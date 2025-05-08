World Bank President Ajay Banga to visit UP on May 9

World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to witness its remarkable transformation into the ‘growth engine of the nation’.

Banga’s visit reflects increasing global interest in Uttar Pradesh’s rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the state moves steadily towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

During his one-day tour, the World Bank President will travel from Delhi to Lucknow in the morning, officials said on Thursday. He is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and programmes at Hotel Taj, including a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. Later, he will meet CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence for a discussion and dinner.

Following his engagements in Lucknow, the World Bank President will visit the Take-Home Ration (THR) plant in Chinhat Block, where he will review the plant’s operations and learn about initiatives to improve nutrition. He will then proceed to Rajouli in Barabanki to tour a beekeeping centre and interact with women self-help groups.

He will conclude his visit with a reserved programme at Hotel Taj before returning to Delhi.