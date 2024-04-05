Workshop to sensitise about onboarding of GIS Data Layers on PM GatiShakti

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organised a pivotal workshop to sensitise the Economic/User Ministries/ Departments about onboarding of GIS Data Layers on the PM Gati Shakti NMP.

The theme of the event was ‘Integration of Economic/User Ministries/Departments on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP)’.

Benefits of using the platform for planning and to review the progress made in this respect was also discussed.

The core segment of the workshop involved presentations from the entities, showcasing their status of adoption of PM GatiShakti and the necessary steps taken in line with the provided pointers.

The interactive session facilitated an exchange of best practices, challenges faced, and potential solutions, fostering a collaborative approach towards seamless implementation, leading to a conclusion that the Ministries and Departments should proactively identify and upload various data layers on the PMGS-NMP, develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data management, and enhance capacity to independently plan projects and programs utilising PMGS-NMP and develop specific Planning Tools.

As a way forward, specific action points were highlighted, involving identification of interventions followed by analysis, leading to accelerated adoption of PM GatiShakti principles in planning of socio-economic infrastructures.

The workshop was chaired by Additional Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Rajeev Singh Thakur.

He highlighted PM GatiShakti principles to be adopted for integrated planning and holistic development of socio-economic infrastructure.

Thakur further emphasised PMGS-NMP as a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to reshape India’s infrastructure, by fostering integrated planning and harmonised project implementation involving all relevant Ministries and State Governments.

This “whole-of-the-government” approach is embraced to enhance decision-making in project planning as well as ‘ease of doing’ and ‘ease of living’.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 32 officials representing 18 ministries/departments.