Data-driven training crucial for wider adoption of PM Gati Shakti: Piyush Goyal

Data-driven training and capacity building is important for ensuring wider adoption of PM Gati Shakti principles for the multimodal infrastructure and logistics development, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He also launched a training module on ‘Role of CBIC in PM GatiShakti’ developed for the Ministry of Finance which showcases the use of PM GatiShakti for streamlining customs operations for promoting logistics efficiency.

Goyal was addressing the workshop on ‘Development of Digital Learning Resources for Capacity Building on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan’, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

He highlighted the role of PM GatiShakti in project prioritization, optimization, and evidence-based decision-making for enhancing ease of living and ease of doing business.

At the workshop, it was decided to provide access to dummy data-based application modules, based on successful case studies, at induction level for enriched PM GatiShakti experience.

The establishment of induction labs for simulation-based learning as well as to facilitate the development of interactive digital courses based on the training need assessment while integrating the PM GatiShakti principles for training of all officers was also discussed.

The members further decided on the conversion of existing courses in CTIs and State ATIs into digital courses at IGoT platform and explore the possibility of building capacities for developing spatial transformation plans/predictive plans using AI, Blockchain, and other advanced technologies.

At the workshop, Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT highlighted the transformative approach of PM GatiShakti initiative that has enabled Ministries/Departments and States/UTs to efficiently plan big ticket infrastructure projects.

“A huge capex push for overall capital investment of INR 10 lakh crores shall aid people-centric development via effective and integrated planning of resources,” she said.

Chairman of CBC appreciated the massive participation from CTIs, state ATIs, Central Ministries and industry experts for the joint workshop showcasing the innate principle of PM GatiShakti – ‘the whole of government approach’.

Since the launch of PM GatiShakti on October 13, a total of 39 central ministries and all 36 states/UTs have been onboarded on the PM GatiShakti platform.