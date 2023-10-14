PM Gati Shakti achieves 7000 kms of expressways, 13,500 kms of rail lines

The PM Gati Shakti has been pivotal in planning more than 7,000 kilometres of expressways and a staggering 13,500 kilometres of railway lines in the past two years, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The PM Gati Shakti national master plan, launched in October 2021, aims to streamline critical infrastructure projects and reduce logistics costs.

According to the Compendium of PM Gati Shakti released by Goyal, the master plan has made digital surveys through GIS maps expediting field surveys.

Advertisement

The year 2022-23 witnessed a remarkable increase in final location surveys (FLS) for new railway lines, with over 400 projects, compared to just 57 the previous year, resulting in the planning of a staggering 13,500 kilometres of railway lines, it said.

Further, the platform has also revolutionized the preparation of detailed surveys for petroleum and natural gas pipelines, reducing the process from six to nine months to just a few hours, demonstrating a commitment to environmental conservation by minimising deforestation, the compendium said.

Eight exemplary use cases in the compendium vividly illustrate the extensive adoption and profound benefits of PM GatiShakti.

These cases encompass a wide array of projects, including the planning of expressways and multimodal logistics parks by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, rail connectivity planning by the Ministry of Railways, planning of green energy corridors by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and initiatives like setting up schools in unserved areas of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Commerce, in a statement, said this compendium will serve as an important resource demonstrating the benefits and utility of PM GatiShakti to stakeholders and promote wider adoption.

Through PM GatiShakti, the government approaches infrastructure planning by employing multiple layers of data, which can be integrated on GIS maps to streamline digital surveys, revolutionizing the infrastructure planning process and significantly reducing field survey time and project timelines, it added.