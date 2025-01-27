Workshop on water use efficiency focuses on innovation and collaboration

Promoting industries to develop innovative water-efficient products, adopting low-flow fixtures and smart sanitary ware in domestic spaces, scaling up collaborative water management models across sectors, and strengthening policies to support water efficiency initiatives were key highlights of the workshop on ‘Water Use Efficiency: Strategies for a Sustainable Future’ held here on Monday..

The Bureau of Water Use Efficiency (BWUE), under the National Water Mission (NWM), Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), organized the day-long workshop focusing on the domestic water sector.

Advertisement

Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil inaugurated the event, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to water conservation through innovative and collaborative efforts.

Advertisement

The workshop brought together representatives from various ministries, organizations, policymakers, industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss strategies and technological advancements aimed at enhancing water use efficiency in the domestic sector.

The Secretary, DoWR, RD&GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, delivered the keynote address, highlighting policy initiatives and the importance of multi-sectoral partnerships for achieving sustainable water management.

The workshop underscored the pivotal role of low-flow fixtures and smart sanitary ware solutions in reducing water consumption. It was attended by over 350 participants, including representatives from line ministries, water sector industries, water management NGOs, and other stakeholders.

More than 20 experts and speakers delivered insightful presentations and contributed to the discussions. They emphasized the importance of sustainable practices, advanced technologies in water management, and collaborative approaches.

They also shared case studies and real-world examples of successful water management models. The workshop also featured an interactive session where the Hon’ble Minister of Jal Shakti engaged with eminent guests from various water industries.