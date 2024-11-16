Workshop on effective redressal of public grievances on Monday

In pursuance to the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective, timely and meaningful redressal of public grievances and taking forward his directive that all Ministries/Departments should continuously improve their grievance redressal systems, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is organising a National Workshop on “Effective Redressal of Public Grievances” here on 18th November.

The event reflects the government’s commitment to responsive governance and enhancing citizens’ experiences with public grievance mechanisms, as outlined in the PM’s directions.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, will be the chief guest, delivering the keynote address and launching key initiatives to reinforce grievance redressal. These initiatives include:the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) 2023, and the CPGRAMS Mobile App 2.0. The workshop will include five Sessions and 22 presentations by senior officials from Ministries/Departments of Government of India and State Governments.

Areas of discussion will include Innovative Grievance Redressal Solutions: DARPG will highlight use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in CPGRAMS, focusing on NextGen CPGRAMS and intelligent grievance management, Collaborations with Knowledge Partners: BHASHINI, IIT Kanpur will showcase their contributions to CPGRAMS enhancements, Best Practices from Key Ministries: Presentations by Ministries/Departments such as Railways, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Reserve Bank of India, SEBI, Department of Posts, all of whom will share effective strategies for citizen grievance management and Best Practices from States and ATIs like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, UP Academy of Administration and Management (UPAAM) & Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA)

The plenary session, will also be attended by Secretary DARPG, V. Srinivas & Secretary Coordination Vandana Gurnani,