Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that excessive use of nutrients in agriculture had led to reduced soil fertility and vitality, and it was essential for stakeholders and government to work together to offset the negative impact of chemical fertilizers on agriculture.

He was speaking at the stakeholders Workshop on Strategy for Promotion of Alternative Nutrition to reduce dependence on Chemical Fertilizers for Soil health and Sustainability here.

Dr Mandaviya, who is also the Health and Family Welfare Minister, said the negative consequences of chemical fertilizers on both human, and animal health, were evident, with an increased disease burden in areas where excessive chemical fertilizers are used.

The Minister said “It is our responsibility to increase agricultural production, but at the same time we need to strengthen agricultural systems in a way that we do not compromise the fertility of soil, as well as the health of our citizens.”

In this, he said, the role of the scientists was vital. “We celebrate the scientists and their contribution to the nation, but now they have the responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the people for devising solutions that drive both agricultural, as well as soil productivity.”

“At the same time these solutions need to be shared in a way that can be understood and implemented by farmers,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of consultation between government and agricultural stakeholders so that their suggestions and feedback can be incorporated in policies, Dr Mandaviya stressed the need to hold these consultations regularly across the country.

Niti Aayog Member Ramesh Chand said, “Chemical fertilizers are easy to use, which is why people tend to overlook their negative impact. It is important that we use this workshop to discuss ways to strengthen sustainable practices in farming in India.”

Fertilisers Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra referred to the recent decisions taken by the government to boost agricultural productivity, as well as rejuvenate soil fertility.

He said “With an outlay of Rs 3,70,128 crores, PM PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) aims to promote natural, and organic farming, rejuvenate soil productivity, boost farmer incomes and ensure food security in the country.”

He said the increased role of sulphur coated Urea, also called Urea Gold, will not only address sulphur deficiency of the soil in the country but also help farmers save input costs, and increase agricultural incomes.