The newly-elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the suspension of work on the upcoming Mumbai Metro car-shed at the Aarey Colony. The decision is considered as a major step as two months ago, there was a massive protest in Mumbai over the cutting of trees in Aarey colony by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) authorities.

“The work on the Mumbai Metro will continue unhindered. However, the work of the car-shed will be suspended until further orders. We will not allow even a leaf from Aarey Colony to be removed,” Thackeray said.

Two months back, the MMRCL had chopped off around 2000 trees in few hours amid the protests by the locals. The chopping-off of trees stopped when the Supreme Court intervened.

In a press conference which was first since he sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I just had a meeting with the secretaries and we introduced each other. I told them to use the taxpayers’ money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted.”

He further said, “I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, Aaditya Thackeray said, “All the people of Mumbai are happy with this decision. Development works will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped.”

Uddhav Thackeray while speaking to media said he will welcome any constructive criticism by media on any aspect of the government or governance.

On the question of whether the newly formed Maha Vikas Aghadi had diluted Sena’s saffron colour, he said, “I was born with this colour. No laundry can ever wash it off.”

Thackeray candidly admitted that in his entire life, he had barely come to the state secretariat, and not even seen the Vidhan Bhavan from inside.