Work for Ramjanmabhoomi complex likely to be delayed

As the work at the Ramjanmabhoomi complex is hampered by the shortage of labourers, the construction and beautification of the temple are not going on as scheduled and hence unlikely to meet the deadline.

This was revealed by Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra here on Friday after three days of a brainstorming session on the progress of the works.

Nripendra Mishra said 8.5 lakh cubic feet of Vanshipaharpur red stone is required in the park of the temple. The work is being affected due to the decline in the number of workers by at least 200. He clarified that the target of completing all the work by June 2025 does not seem to be achieved. “It will take three more months to complete the work,” he said.

He said, “Work is going on all the projects. A place has been selected to keep the shoes and slippers of thousands of devotees, the construction of the building on it will start this week.”

On the first floor of the Ram temple located in Ramnagari Ayodhya, some stones have been installed whose thickness is less and the quality is also not good. “Now, these stones will be replaced with Makrana stones. This decision has been taken on the first day of the meeting of Ram Temple Construction Committee,” Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra has disclosed.

He said 80 murals based on Ramkatha are to be made in the 800-meter-long parkota. All these murals are to be made of bronze. These will be posted on the stones. Of these, 10 murals have been completed. A mural has also been installed, he added.