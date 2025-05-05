‘Won’t spare internal enemies praising Pak’: Assam CM at poll rallies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sounded a warning on individuals allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans or expressing support for the neighbouring country, calling them “internal enemies” of the nation.

He made these remarks during his campaign for the second phase of the panchayat elections in lower Assam slated for May 7.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Modi will deal with the Pakistanis outside the country. But those supporting Pakistan from within India – I will take strict action against them. I will not hesitate to thrash them and break their legs if required,” Sarma said while addressing a gathering in Bajali.

Advertisement

The chief minister claimed that over 40 people have already been arrested in Assam for allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans or expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments online and offline. He warned that more arrests would follow as the government continues to crack down on what he described as seditious activities.

Sarma instructed law enforcement agencies not to “look at the faces” of the accused but arrest them immediately and “act as per law”. “People who live and eat in this country but praise Pakistan have no place here,” he declared.

The chief minister’s remarks came amid a larger climate of heightened nationalism in the country and an aggressive posture against perceived threats to national integrity. Assam, which has witnessed communal tensions and infiltration concerns along the porous border with Bangladesh, is sensitive to issues of patriotism and identity.

Pro-Pakistan slogans or social media posts, even by teenagers, have in the past led to arrests under sedition or unlawful activities laws.