Women’s yoga teacher training camp held at Patanjali Yogpeeth

A 5-day Women’s Yoga Teacher Training Camp, organized by the Patanjali Mahila Yoga Samiti, concluded on Thursday at Samriddh Gram, Padhartha.

The camp, which saw participation from 500 women from across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa, was part of a larger series of yoga teacher training camps aimed at empowering women and promoting yoga.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev emphasized the importance of honoring women, stating that “where women are worshiped, gods reside there.”

Advertisement

He also noted how Patanjali has worked towards eliminating gender discrimination and uplifting women in society, highlighting their role in nation-building.

Acharya Balkrishna, during a Q&A session with the participants, provided insights on preventing ailments through home remedies and natural medicines.

He emphasized that yoga is a process of staying present in life and urged the participants not to distance themselves from yoga.

The camp was led by Pujya Sadhvi Acharya Devpriya Ji, who stressed the vital role of women in building a prosperous nation.

She mentioned that participants were not only trained in yoga but also in Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Shatkarma, and various natural therapies, empowering them to become ambassadors of Swadeshi, Ayurveda, and yoga in their respective regions.

Following their training, the participants will now provide free yoga instruction in their districts and provinces, contributing to the spread of yoga and wellness across the country.