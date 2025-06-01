Union Minister Annapurna Devi visits Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Sunday visited Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar where she was accorded a grand welcome by Acharya Balkrishna.

On the occasion, Acharya Balkrishan and the minister discussed the women and child development initiatives being run by the Patanjali Yogpeeth. The two also explored the possibilities of future joint initiatives in this field between Patanjali and the central government.

Advertisement

Minister Annapurna Devi acknowledged various initiatives being run by the Patanjali for the holistic development of women and children.

Advertisement

She said Patanjali has empowered women by providing them with employment opportunities, adding the government is also offering the necessary encouragement through various schemes for the welfare of women and children.

“Patanjali has been playing a leading role in the development of children, child welfare, child protection, and the progress of women,” Devi said.

During the discussion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that Patanjali is undertaking significant work for the development of women and children through services in education, healthcare, and more.

He further highlighted that Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University, and Patanjali Ayurved College are guiding children on the path of advancement through educational services. At the same time, Patanjali Ayurved Hospital is operating specialized healthcare services for women and children.

For the proper development of young children, Balkrishna added, Swarnamritaprashanam camps are organized from time to time. He also noted that Patanjali Yogpeeth has created employment opportunities for women, thereby instilling self-respect and self-reliance among them.