Women’s Reservation Bill is BJP’s poll gimmick: UPCC chief

Describing the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” or Women’s Reservation Bill, which the BJP government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as “election gimmick”, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, Ajay Rai, said the bill is a betrayal of the Modi government towards the country and women.

Rai said, “According to the bill, decennial census and delimitation is necessary for the implementation of the act [if the bill is passed]. The Modi government has failed to conduct Census 2021, and this is the only G20 country that could not conduct a census. In such a situation, bringing this bill in a hurry is like headline management.”

In a statement on Tuesday, The UP Congress chief said his party has always tried to empower women politically.

Advertisement

“Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi had passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha in 1989 itself to ensure the participation of women in rural and urban local bodies through a constitutional amendment, which was passed by the government of former Prime Minister Late PV Narasimha Rao, in 1992. Today, women from different sections are becoming successful in becoming head of district panchayat, president, block chief and mayor through this act,” Rai said.

He said the-then chairperson of UPA, Sonia Gandhi, was constantly ready to implement women’s reservation to empower women, and it was due to her efforts that the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, in 2010. Even during the Modi government, she wrote letters to the prime minister raising the issue of women’s reservation several times.

He said that the bill presented by the Modi government has done injustice to backward-class women and has not proposed reservation for them, which exposes the anti-backward-class face of the BJP. Rai also demanded provision of reservation for backward-class women in the bill.