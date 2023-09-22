Women’s quota Bill first piece of legislation to be passed by new Parliament

The women’s reservation Bill or the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, guaranteeing quota for women in legislative bodies, was the first Bill to be taken up for discussion and debate by the new Parliament before its eventual passage on Thursday.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.

Following the passage of the bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

The Parliamentarians entered the new Parliament building on Tuesday, from the old one that has been rechristened as Samvidhan Sadan.

BJP national chief JP Nadda said that there could not have been a better start for the new Parliament building.

Taking to social media platform, X, Nadda said, “There could not have been a better start for the new Parliament building! Today, as a nation, we have ushered in a new era of women empowerment. With the passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ by both houses of Parliament, we have moved towards providing a long-pending right to our women.

Our Nari Shakti has already proven its mettle across all walks of life, and it is now imperative that they also participate overwhelmingly in our law-making processes and contribute to our nation’s growth in the Amrit Kaal. This Bill will not merely increase the representation of women in the legislature but will inspire all of our women to play a prominent and more significant role in shaping an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). I wholeheartedly thank @narendramodi Ji for his constant efforts to empower women.”

Meanwhile, chants of ‘Modi Modi’ were raised by women MPs, on the premises of new Parliament building, as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

Women members from both Houses of Parliament, including PT Usha, and Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Smriti Irani, were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.

He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

“All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing ‘Nari Shakti’. Let us give the country a strong message,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.