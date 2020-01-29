The heat of Shaheen Bagh of Delhi has reached western UP where hundreds of women have started indefinite protest and dharna against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Idgah ground of Deoband in district Saharanpur.

This is the first protest of women in western UP where hundreds of them have gathered in a protest against CAA, NRC, and NPR under the aegis of Murtahida Khawatin Committee (MKC). The protest was started on Monday on the call of MKC.

In spite of extreme cold weather and rain, women came out with their children holding placards with anti-CAA slogans and gathered at Idgah ground on Monday. These women are on an indefinite protest and cleared that they would not give up until the government agrees to listen to their voices.

Salma Hasan, an office-bearer of MKC claimed that Deoband is the first city of western UP where women have come out to protest against the CAA and this started on the call of MKC that was formed a few years back.

According to Hasan, MKC has decided to keep political parties away from the dais though they welcome any support from their end. However, the local people have also come out in their support and are extending any possible assistance to this movement.

“The movement is not of the minority and we are appealing women and people of all communities to join us because this draconian act would also adversely affect every one of us in the coming days,” said Hasan.

Since Monday, after the protest started, the number of women has been soaring at the site of the dharna and the number is only rising. Women are coming on their own along with their children. Women of all ages, elderly and young, girls and teenagers are also coming to the Idgah for protest.

One such girl is Zuha who is a class 10th student. She is appearing for the board exams this year but managing to find time for the protest and is trying to cope up with the studies as well. “This is our fight for justice and is equally important so is my studies,” said Zuha whose mother Amna Roshi is also an office-bearer of the committee.

As soon as the protest started the force was also deployed at the site of the dharna. SP of Saharanpur Vidya Sagar Mishra is camping with his team in Deoband since Monday to keep a close vigil on the developments.

“Force has been deployed along with the women constables to ensure the security of protesting women,” said the SP.