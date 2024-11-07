Women should be taught self-care, financial independence for greater stability: Smriti Irani

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that women should be taught self-care and financial independence for greater stability. She was speaking the inauguration of the second edition of ‘Beyond Barriers 2024’ here.

This year’s event, themed ‘Investing in Women for a Sustainable Future,’ brings together global leaders, visionaries, and changemakers to discuss critical topics such as gender equality in technology, leadership in entrepreneurship, sustainable commerce, and social impact.

She said: “Women have the power to lift each other up, and the greatest gift we can give is to help another woman shine. Why should it still be surprising that women are capable and accomplished? We need to make space for every woman – whether she’s young or experienced – to be acknowledged for her contributions, not just for reaching the top. True courage isn’t in fame or success alone; it’s in every woman’s determination to define her own path, and we must respect and celebrate that.”

Advertisement

The event featured several panel discussions on critical issues such as leadership in entrepreneurship, sustainable commerce, and the challenges of scaling women-led startups. A “Demo Day” was organised to showcase the innovations of women entrepreneurs, offering them opportunities to engage with potential investors and partners.

Shalini Warrier, executive director of Federal Bank, addressing about the financial challenges, stated, “Women entrepreneurs often face an uphill battle in securing the capital they need to start and grow their businesses. At Federal Bank, we believe in removing those barriers by offering financial products tailored to women-led enterprises. By providing more accessible funding solutions, we not only help businesses grow but also drive economic progress. Women-led businesses are poised to transform our economy, and it’s time we actively support them, ” she added.