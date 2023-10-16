Women participation in UP’s labour force sees 17.9% jump in last 6 yrs: Survey

Women participation in Uttar Pradesh’s labour force reached an impressive 32.1 per cent in 2022-23 from a mere 14.2 per cent in 2017-18, according to the latest findings of the Periodic Labor Force Survey.

The state government equated the achievement with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s adept guidance and dedicated efforts to uplift women in the state.

“The chief minister’s personal oversight has created an environment where women feel secure and respected, propelling them towards self-reliance at an unprecedented pace,” a statement said.

According to the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS), India recorded a female labor force participation rate of 39.80 per cent in the financial year 2022-23, while Uttar Pradesh reported a rate of 32.1 per cent.

In stark contrast, in the financial year 2017-18, India’s female labor force participation rate stood at 25.3 per cent, with UP lagging further behind at 14.2 per cent.

The BJP-led state government lauded the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, which has raised awareness among 1.9 crore daughters of Uttar Pradesh, and the Mission Shakti campaign, which has benefited 8.99 crore women.

Additionally, 1,89,789 anganwadi centers have been approved while 1,89,014 centers are currently operational. A network of 10 lakh self-help groups has connected 1 crore women, while more than 2 lakh women have benefitted from PM SVANidhi Yojana, the statement said.

“Besides, BC Sakhi has been appointed in over 57,000 gram panchayats, and more than 1.5 lakh women have secured government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. These initiatives have also provided women with the necessary resources and support to thrive in various sectors and ensure that they derive maximum benefits from a range of government programmes,” it said.