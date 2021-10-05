Women own 80 pc houses under PM Awas Yojana, says Modi

After handing over the keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that 80 per cent of the total houses under PMAY are owned by women, indicating how his government at the Centre has worked towards empowering women and providing social security.

Addressing the Urban Conclave held in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow today where Modi handed over the keys of PMAY-Urban to 75,000 beneficiaries across the state, he said, “80 per cent of the ownership for houses being given under PM Awas Yojana is being given to women, or they are being made joint-owners. In Uttar Pradesh, on the registry of houses worth Rs 10 lakh, women are also being given a 2 per cent discount on stamp duty.”

PM Modi also stated that since 2014, the Central government has approved the construction of over 1.13 crore houses in the urban areas under the Centre’s PMAY scheme.

“Since 2014, our government has approved the construction of more than 1 crore 13 lakh houses in cities under PM Awas Yojana. Out of this, more than 50 lakh houses have been built and handed over to the poor,” he said.

“The government before 2014 had sanctioned just 13 lakh crore urban houses. Only 8 lakh were built out of this,” he said.

The handing over of keys was conducted virtually across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and the PM also released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship mission of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

He will also be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under the mart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

(With agency inputs)