Woman, son found dead in B’luru, police launch hunt for husband

A woman and her son were found dead at their residence in Ravindranagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Navaneetha, a homemaker and her 11-year-old son Srujan.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening and police got the information on Wednesday morning.

Suspecting that Navaneetha’s husband might have hacked her and Srujan to death, the police have launched a hunt for him in connection with the case.

The cops are also collecting information about the persons who visited the house of the deceased.

Navaneetha hailed from Andhra Pradesh and had been living in the area for three years.

For the past two years, Navaneetha had been living separately from her husband.

Navaneetha was stabbed to death and the boy was strangled to death. Both bodies were found lying on the bed, the police said.