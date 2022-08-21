Terming women’s festival of Karva Chauth as superstition, Rajasthan Calamity Management Minister Govind Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that Indian woman still sees her husband through ‘chalani’ (sieve) on the occasion of Karva Chauth for their long life while those in the developed countries live in the scientific world.

“It is unfortunate that even today, for the long life of her husband, a woman sees him through a ‘sieve’ on Karva Chauth. Men don’t do this. People are imposing superstition on women,” said Meghwal, while addressing a gathering at DigiFest-2022 in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule had struggled for women’s education, but it is unfortunate that Indian women still have faith in ‘chalani’ (sieve),” he said.

BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh told media in Udaipur: “The way Minister Meghwal challenges the tolerance of women by making controversial statements is unacceptable. Women should always be respected. He should apologize,” he said.

Singh said that recently on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the self-respect and empowerment of women from the ramparts of the Red Fort.