A woman was killed and another injured on Friday during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targetted defence and civilian facilities across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said Pakistan army engaged in unprovoked shelling in the morning in Rampur sector of Uri tehsil.

Akhtara Begum of Batgarh village was killed when a shell fired by Pakistan fell on a house. While Parveen of Nambla village was injured. She has been shifted to hospital, official sources said.

Some residential houses and private vehicles have also been damaged. Reports from the area said people have huddled inside homes frightened by indiscriminate shelling and firing from the Pakistani side.

On Thursday, a soldier was killed and a civilian injured in ceasefire violation on the LoC in Jammu division.