Woman dies in Delhi: A 56-year-old woman died due to severe head injuries after she fell off a rickshaw while three snatchers grabbed her handbag. The incident is said to have occurred in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, Delhi.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby Bhagwati Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Mittal, a resident of Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on October 26 at Prashant Vihar police station that a woman named Sumitra Mittal has been admitted in Bhagwati Hospital due to head injury near Bharat Apartments, Rohini Sector-13.

At the hospital, it was revealed that the victim fell off the rickshaw when three snatchers caught hold of her handbag. She sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where lost the battle for her life during the treatment.

After initial inquiry, a case under relevant sections was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station and investigation was taken up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said in view of the sensitivity of the case, 15 police teams were constituted to trace the accused involved in the crime. Each team was assigned specific tasks.

Eventually, with the combined efforts all the three offenders were identified and apprehended after laying a trap. The accused have been identified as Raju, Rahul and Rohan. The scooty used in the commission of the crime was found to be stolen from the Badli area.

Further investigation is being carried out.