A 100-year-old bedridden elderly woman was dragged to the bank by her 70-year-old daughter for the sake of pension.

The incident is of Odisha’s Nuapada district where a bedridden woman on a cot was dragged to the bank for a pension worth Rs 1,500.

The incident came in light after a video went viral on social media.

On June 9, the woman from Bargaon village dragged her mother on the cot after the bank official allegedly asked for physical verification.

“I went to the bank several times in the last three months and requested the bank official to release the pension amount. However, the official informed that they would release the pension if I bring my mother to the branch,” said Punjimati Dei.

According to the reports, the Bank manager Ajit Pradhan allegedly asked Dei to bring her bedridden mother Labhe Baghel to the bank. Her mother is the account holder under Jan Dhan Yojana of the Central government.

A district administration official informed IANS that the woman reached the bank with her mother before the manager could visit her home for the verification.

Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, the Centre had announced Rs 500 monthly assistance for women Jan Dhan bank account holders from April to June in view of the COVID-19 situation.