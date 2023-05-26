Woman diagnosed with cricket ball-sized tumour successfully treated

Afsana visited the hospital with complaints of mild headache and no other sign that could point out a tumour this big.

It took eight hours to excise the tumour from the brain and remove it completely. The tumour was located in the occipital lobe, above the tentorium – supratentorial region. She was operated upon by neurosurgeons at Primus Hospital.

The patient had no clue that her mild headaches were a sign of a tumour. It grows slowly and is a primary central nervous system (CNS) tumour.

Dr Ravindra Srivastava, Director, Neurosurgery, Primus Hospital, said: “Usually there are silent signs associated with this brain tumour which includes frequent headaches, reduced vision quality, weakness, seizures, loss of balance and infertility, that are witnessed in a patient with meningioma tumours.”

He said that surprisingly Afsana did not complain about any of the above and just mild headaches with no difficulty in walking or seizures which are usually noticed in tumour patients.

“An MRI of her brain showed a lesion-sized 4.6 x 4.1 x 3.7 cm rising from the tentorium cerebelli. It was a silent tumour and came as a shock to her family. We had to excise the tumour without wasting time,” Dr Srivastava said.