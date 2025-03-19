Woman cop molested during Nagpur violence; FIR registered

A woman cop was allegedly molested by one of the accused in the Nagpur violence case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR filed in connection with the incident, the accused touched the cop inappropriately and tried to pull her uniform. The rioters also made obscene gestures toward other women police personnel.

The incident took place during clashes in Bhaldarpura Chowk area on Monday night. The woman cop had informed her higher-ups about the incident and later filed a formal complaint.

At least 50 people have been taken into custody by the police after violence broke out in several areas of Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Monday. The violence erupted after rumors spread that a copy of the Quran was burnt during a right-wing protest demanding the demolition of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave.

The protesters pelted stones, set fire to vehicles and shops, and clashed with police personnel, resulting in injuries to several people, including three DCPs and five civilians.

A curfew was also imposed in multiple areas of the city in Maharashtra.

According to an order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, areas like Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar, are under curfew.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, the order stated.