No tolerance for Aurangzeb’s glory in Maharashtra or UP: UP Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has asserted that any attempt to glorify Aurangzeb would not be tolerated, whether in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh.

“Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi has described Aurangzeb as great. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should now explain why Abu Azmi is still part of the Samajwadi Party,” Mr Maurya questioned.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Maurya criticized the opposition, stating that they lack any real issues to address.

“The opposition does not even understand the basics of patriotic organizations like the RSS. I challenge Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and their teams to first attend an RSS camp for a year, recite ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoomi’, and follow its teachings. Only then will they understand what the RSS stands for. For the RSS, the country always comes first. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is taking strict action against those responsible for violent acts,” he said.

The Deputy CM further accused the SP of indulging in appeasement politics while asserting that the BJP focuses on development.

“The SP should stick to issuing certificates to its goons and mafia. They have no right to lecture the BJP on what is right or wrong,” he remarked.