Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis says damages will be recovered from rioters, bulldozer action wherever needed

Addressing a press briefing in violence-hit Nagpur, CM Fadnavis also warned of bulldozer action “wherever required”

“Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, then their property will be sold for the recovery. Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used…,” said Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra CM also informed that action will be taken against those who will help the rioters and people spreading rumours on social media will be made co-accused.

“Police action will be taken against those who are involved in the riots or are helping the rioters…Those who spread rumours on social media will also be made co-accused. 68 social media posts have been identified and deleted so far…,” he said.

The CM, however, rejected the reports that a lady police constable was molested during the Nagpur violence. He said stones were indeed pelted on the police but molestation of any lady constable didn’t happen.

His remarks came days after violent clashes broke out in Mahal area of Nagpur during a right-wing protest demanding the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The violence broke out after rumours spread that the Hindu protesters had brunt a green “Chadar” from a dargah and that “Aayats” of the Quran were written on it.

The violence prompted authorities to impose a curfew in multiple areas of the city and arrest several people who were involved in the communal clashes.

So far, the police have arrested over a hundred accused, including Fahim Khan, the alleged mastermind of the violence in Nagpur.