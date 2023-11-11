Woman among 3 Bangladeshi tourists charred in Srinagar houseboat fire

Three tourists from Bangladesh were charred in a massive fire that consumed at least five houseboats on Saturday in Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

The charred bodies of the tourists were recovered hours after the houseboats were reduced to ashes.

The three Bangladeshi nationals were staying in the Safeena houseboat that was destroyed in the fire. The fire spread to other houseboats and tourist huts attached to them.

Advertisement

Reports said three bodies, including one of a man and another of a woman, were recovered from the debris of the gutted houseboats near the ghat number 9 near the boulevard.

A fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake early morning, destroying property worth crores of rupees.

The cause of the fire, which consumed five houseboats and an equal number of huts attached to them, was not immediately known but preliminary reports said short circuit in electric wires might have been the cause.

National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq expressing grief over the death of three tourists said it is crucial that all houseboats are mandated to install fire extinguishers to avert such tragedies.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari have also expressed grief over the incident.